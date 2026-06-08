Pixar's Original WALL-E Ending Would Have Echoed Another Sci-Fi Classic

Director Andrew Stanton's animated 2008 sci-fi film "WALL-E" takes place in a distant future where Earth has been devastated by environmental disaster and overrun with garbage. Humans have all fled the planet. Seemingly, only cockroaches remain, so far as organic beings are concerned. The movie follows a semi-sentient robot, WALL-E, as he travels around the ruined landscape crushing mountains of garbage into tiny cubes. WALL-E has been at his job for a very long time.

A darker film might have gone in a different direction from there. In that version of the story, WALL-E would crush garbage, unaware that he's fulfilling a useless function. It would appear, then, that life is absurd and that our futile daily tasks are the only way we know how to give our lives meaning. Having made garbage his "thing," we must imagine WALL-E happy.

But that's not the "WALL-E" that so many folks love. Instead, the movie follows the titular robot as he hitches a ride on a visiting spacecraft (one carrying another robot, EVE, that he's developed feelings for) to a massive colony ship where Earth's survivors now reside. The ship is basically an endless mall, and humans have become so reliant on tech that even grown adults physically resemble giant babies now. But in spite of this dire situation, "WALL-E" ultimately ends on a positive note, albeit only after bringing its hero — and, in this case, humanity itself — to the brink of disaster.

An earlier iteration of "WALL-E," however, was a little edgier. Back in 2008 (per Newsarama), Stanton revealed that at one point, the story's humans had changed so much that they didn't even realize they were humans until the end. He likened this to the famous "Twilight Zone"-style twist ending of 1968's "Planet of the Apes."