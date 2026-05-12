Why The Simpsons Probably Won't Have A Planet Of The Apes-Style Episode Again

In the 1996 "The Simpsons" episode "A Fish Called Selma," the long-beleaguered actor Troy McClure (Phil Hartman) finds himself at the DMV where Marge's sister Selma (Julie Kavner) works. He takes her to dinner in exchange for a passing grade on his eye exam, and the dinner is caught on film by the paparazzi. Troy's agent finds that the actor can stage a massive comeback if he continues to date and even marry Selma. Selma eventually learns the relationship is a sham, but she agrees to keep seeing Troy because, well, she has always been lovelorn and kind of lonely, and he will treat her well. "I'll make you the envy of every sham wife in town," Troy replies.

One of the first gigs that Troy lands after dating Selma is the lead role in a stage musical adaptation of the 1968 movie version of "Planet of the Apes," itself the result of several wild pitches from the "Simpsons" creative team at the time. The musical is titled "Stop the Planet of the Apes. I Want to Get Off!" and features a song set to the tune of Falco's "Rock Me Amadeus" about the orangutan Dr. Zaius. It's very amusing and imminently hummable. And, of course, all good "Simpsons" fans can sing about how they hate every ape they see, from chimpan-A to chimpanzee.

Vulture published an oral history of "A Fish Called Selma" in 2017, and the episode's creatives were all very proud of their work on the comparatively late addition of "Stop the Planet of the Apes." However, longtime "Simpsons" music editor Chris Ledesma noted that extended song sequences like that aren't possible on "The Simpsons" anymore because commercial breaks have gotten longer. There's too little time in half-hour shows now to squeeze in a two-minute musical number.