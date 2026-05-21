30 Years Ago, Julia Roberts Starred In A Horror Flop That Roger Ebert Really Appreciated

When film critics catch a whiff of a disaster in the offing, a pack mentality kicks in. They've made up their minds that a given movie is a stinker and sharpen their knives before they even lay eyes on the picture. Michael Cimino's superb "Heaven's Gate" was a victim of reporting that, to be fair, accurately addressed the budget overruns and mercurial nature of its filmmaker. Obviously, none of this should've mattered when the film was screened for the press (though "Heaven's Gate" admittedly kinda killed United Artists), but the majority of critics reviewed the production instead of the movie in front of them.

Elaine May's sublime "Ishtar" was another film that found itself in reviewers' crosshairs due to pre-release buzz. And then there was Michael Lehmann's "Hudson Hawk," which was panned as a vanity project for star Bruce Willis. (It actually is a vanity project, but it's a brilliant one.)

Released in 1996, Stephen Frears' "Mary Reilly" was a quieter kind of flop. Based on a novel by Valerie Martin, the film is a retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson's "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" from the perspective of Jekyll's maid. After several false starts (with A-list talent like Tim Burton, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Uma Thurman eyed to either direct or star at various junctures), the project was finally greenlit with Julia Roberts, arguably the biggest movie star in the world at the time, playing the title character. John Malkovich was cast in the dual man-and-monster roles, but there were whispers of trouble from the start. When the film was bumped out of awards season to a February 1996 release date, a critical bloodbath was ensured. But Roger Ebert wasn't part of the feeding frenzy because he took the movie on its own terms.