Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor Casey Biggs Became Sick Because Of A Disgusting Prop

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The Cardassian character of Damar, played by Casey Biggs, didn't appear on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" until its fourth season, and he didn't become a major player on the series until its sixth. He was initially presented as a military hard-liner, a by-the-book soldier who admired the ambitious and villainous Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo). Later in the series, though, Damar became key in the show's complex war plot, rising through the ranks of the Cardassian empire until he reached the rank of Legate. But "Deep Space Nine" was a massively incidental show, so Damar's rise ran parallel with the Cardassian Empire becoming attached to the large, aggressive Dominion. Damar's rank soon became meaningless. He was also hoodwinked by the Dominion into committing useless war acts that cost many, many lives.

One might understand, then, why Damar became an alcoholic. He finally achieved a rank he always wanted, only it was by sacrificing all this power and authority. He drank a lot, fooled around with women, and essentially adopted an "eff everything" attitude. Damar was present through the end of "Deep Space Nine," when his character developed even further.

Damar's drink of choice was a Cardassian liquor called kanar. None of that synthehol for him. It was usually seen in corkscrew-shaped bottles and poured out in a thick, viscous consistency. Kanar was most commonly black, although it came in other brighter colors from time to time.

As explained in Toni Erdmann's and Paula Block's book "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion," kanar was visualized on set with nothing more than dark Karo corn syrup. Later on, they switched to sugar-free pancake syrup. Biggs, as one can imagine, hated swilling corn syrup, and he admitted that he once had to do so many takes, he got a little sick on the stuff.