Rick And Morty Season 9 Brings Back The Show's Biggest Villain

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the Season 9 premiere of "Rick and Morty," titled "There's Something About Morty."

"Rick and Morty" is back, baby! 100 years, let's go! To celebrate the start of Season 9, the Adult Swim adult animated sci-fi comedy brought back the biggest and best villain in the show. No, not Rick, though he is arguably his own worst enemy. Instead, I'm referring to none other than Evil Morty.

In the episode, Morty discovers that Rick has been in contact with Evil Morty for a while, going on adventures together. This is despite the fact that Evil Morty literally schemed his way into becoming president, then murdered a whole bunch of Rick and Mortys just to escape from the multiverse where all Ricks reside in order to be rid of him once and for all. Well, that didn't stick for long, because Evil Morty has apparently been blackmailing Rick with the Omega Device from Season 7, which can eliminate every variant of the Smith family across the multiverse.

It's a rather good episode that features some stunning animation with fight scenes inspired by anime (especially "Akira"). But what makes the episode stand out is how much it focuses on Evil Morty still being a teenage boy who misses his family and desperately needs the attention and validation of his grandpa. Morty is just like Rick. No matter how much sci-fi tech he has, how fantastical his story gets, or how much he considers himself a god, Morty is still just a dumb, insecure human with very simple, human needs.