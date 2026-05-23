One Of The Mandalorian And Grogu's Biggest Characters Was Barely In The Trailers

Mild spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" to follow.

Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu," a continuation of the live-action TV series "The Mandalorian," takes place in the New Republic era of the "Star Wars" timeline, after the events of "Return of the Jedi" but years before "The Force Awakens." It's an insidious period where the remnants of the Galactic Empire are regathering in secret, trying to rebuild their evil in the shadows. Meanwhile, the New Republic is wary of the political fragility of the galaxy following the Galactic Civil War. During all this, those residing in the galaxy's Outer Rim must scrounge to survive, giving rise to a thriving criminal syndicate.

The plot of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" follows the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and his miniature, super-powered adopted toddler son to the Outer Rim to retrieve Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) and return him to his aunt and uncle, the leaders of a crime syndicate of their own. Din is only retrieving Rotta in exchange for information, though, as the Hutt family knows the location of a particularly dangerous former Empire general.

When he finds Rotta, however, the narrative shifts. Rotta is the son of the dead crime lord Jabba the Hutt, and he's grown tired of living in his father's shadow. He is currently enslaved by an underground pit-fighting organization, forced to battle space monsters in a gladiatorial arena. Rotta admits that he would rather keep fighting and win his freedom organically than return to a crime family that would probably kill him.

Eventually, Rotta becomes a major part of the movie, joining forces with Din and Grogu and engaging in several action scenes and chases. This is a surprise, given how little Rotta was in the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailers.