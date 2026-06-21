Before Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel, Amy Adams Tried To Kill Clark Kent On Smallville

"Smallville" often cast actors from past "Superman" media in supporting roles. Right off, Annette O'Toole (Lana Lang in "Superman III") was part of the main ensemble as Martha Kent. Once a love interest to Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent, O'Toole was now mother to Tom Welling's Clark. Reeve himself appeared in a handful of episodes as astronomer Dr. Virgil Swann, who helps Clark learn more about where he comes from. Terence Stamp, General Zod himself in "Superman" and "Superman II," swapped roles and voiced Superman's Kryptonian father Jor-El.

Other "Smallville" actors had wider DC universe connections. While Michael Rosenbaum played Lex Luthor on "Smallville," he was also voicing the Flash on "Justice League." John Glover, who played Lex's father Lionel, had previously voiced the Riddler on "Batman: The Animated Series." But I digress.

Yet funnily enough, the show also included a future "Superman" star in its cast. Years before Amy Adams broke out with "Enchanted" and way before she played Lois Lane in "Man of Steel" and its sequels, she had a one episode guest appearance on "Smallville."

In Season 1 Episode 7 "Craving" (written by Michael Green), Adams played Jodi Melville, an overweight student at Smallville High who's trying to lose weight with a diet of veggie shakes. Unfortunately, the vegetables in the shakes grew in a field filled with Kryptonite. Jodi loses weight way too fast and to replenish herself, her body develops the ability to suck out body fat from live animals and humans.

"Smallville" was "Superman" by way of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which meant using superpowers as metaphors for the challenges of high school and adolescence. The issues explored through Jodi's metamorphosis are, very clearly, body image and eating disorders.