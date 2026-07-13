Drew Barrymore And Debi Mazar's Original Batman Forever Character Names Were Too Dirty

The Tim Burton "Batman" movies taught non comic readers how dark the Caped Crusader and Gotham City can get (even if Burton himself thinks they're tame next to newer Batman movies). Then, Burton's successor Joel Schumacher tried to overhaul the cinematic Batman back to the Adam West mold. "Batman Forever" introduced Robin (Chris O'Donnell), while both it and its sequel, "Batman & Robin," starred campy villains with ostentatious costumes, lairs, and death traps.

In West's "Batman," the male super-villains typically had molls. The first appearance of the Joker (Cesar Romero), in "The Joker Is Wild" & "Batman Is Riled," features a breathy-voiced blonde woman named Queenie (Nancy Kovack). I wouldn't be surprised if Paul Dini's childhood memories of those episodes (subconsciously) influenced the later creation of Harley Quinn. "Batman Forever" honored this tradition by giving the bifurcated baddie Two-Face (a hammy but unenthused Tommy Lee Jones) two henchwomen.

Two-Face is a villain all about the dichotomy of good and evil, so, of course, his choice in women reflects that — it's split between soft sweetheart Sugar (Drew Barrymore) and the devilish Spice (Debi Mazar). Their names are, naturally, an homage to the rhyme "What Are Little Boys Made Of?", which suggests girls are made of "sugar, spice, and everything nice." (That last part got left out of these two villainesses.) But originally, the duo's names were ... well, spicier.

As Schumacher, who cast Barrymore due to a pre-existing friendship and Mazar after she acted in "Goodfellas," told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015: "The original characters were called Leather and Lace. The studio felt that was a little — you know — so they became Sugar and Spice, the PG-13 version. They were great."

Rather than a nursery rhyme reference, "Lace" and "Leather" refers to the very different types of lingerie the pair wear.