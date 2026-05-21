The Mandalorian And Grogu's Best Easter Egg Comes Straight From The Original Star Wars

This article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

While the bounty hunter known as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), no longer works for criminals since aligning himself with The New Republic (which has a disturbing real-life parallel), the events of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" have forced him to engage with some pretty dangerous bedfellows: The Hutts. Ward (Sigourney Weaver), a former Rebel Alliance pilot and now a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers, wants to track down someone known as "Commander Coyne," but the problem is that no one knows what he looks like or if that's even his real name. Supposedly, the Hutts know how to find him, but they'll only give the information if Mando promises to return Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) to them — the son of the infamous Jabba, and the rightful heir to the throne.

As it turns out, Rotta has been living as a champion prize fighter on a distant planet, the undisputed champion of Gladiator-style battles for screaming fans. Unfortunately for Rotta, the fights are run by Lord Janu (Jonny Coyne), reprising his role from Season 3 of "The Mandalorian." Doubly unfortunate for Rotta, Janu is also planning to kill him by making him fight in a Dejarik until he drops dead.

If the word "Dejarik" sounds familiar but you can't seem to place it, that's because it's the name of the holographic chess first seen in the original "Star Wars," played by R2-D2 and Chewbacca on board the Millennium Falcon. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" might be dividing critics, but the coolest Easter egg in the film is showing that this game of terrestrial battle chess is based on a real form of strategic combat, not unlike "Battleship" or "Risk" for us.