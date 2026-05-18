The Harry Potter HBO Series Is Already Recasting One Major Character For Season 2

According to Variety, HBO's "Harry Potter" TV series is recasting a pretty major role: Ginny Weasley, the only female child of the red-headed Weasley family.

In a joint official statement issued by Gracie Cochrane — who was cast as Ginny for the "Harry Potter" show's first season — and her family, her departure from the role is described as being unexpected. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series after Season 1," the statement read. "Her time as part of the 'Harry Potter' world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to [casting director] Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

I want to be exceedingly clear here: The hows and whys of Cochrane's exit are immaterial, and I genuinely and wholeheartedly hope that this young performer books a project soon. As far as the "Harry Potter" TV series goes, though, this is a really interesting role to recast. Cochrane is a newcomer to the entertainment industry, so we don't have any "data," so to speak, about what she would have brought to the role of Ginny Weasley. Luckily, Ginny only appears quite fleetingly in the first book (which is being adapted into the show's first season as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"), but she plays a pretty massive role in the second book, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Hopefully, we'll get a new take on Ginny as the series proceeds ... which, after the "Harry Potter" movies, would be a big improvement.