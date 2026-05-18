The Harry Potter HBO Series Is Already Recasting One Major Character For Season 2
According to Variety, HBO's "Harry Potter" TV series is recasting a pretty major role: Ginny Weasley, the only female child of the red-headed Weasley family.
In a joint official statement issued by Gracie Cochrane — who was cast as Ginny for the "Harry Potter" show's first season — and her family, her departure from the role is described as being unexpected. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series after Season 1," the statement read. "Her time as part of the 'Harry Potter' world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to [casting director] Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."
I want to be exceedingly clear here: The hows and whys of Cochrane's exit are immaterial, and I genuinely and wholeheartedly hope that this young performer books a project soon. As far as the "Harry Potter" TV series goes, though, this is a really interesting role to recast. Cochrane is a newcomer to the entertainment industry, so we don't have any "data," so to speak, about what she would have brought to the role of Ginny Weasley. Luckily, Ginny only appears quite fleetingly in the first book (which is being adapted into the show's first season as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"), but she plays a pretty massive role in the second book, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Hopefully, we'll get a new take on Ginny as the series proceeds ... which, after the "Harry Potter" movies, would be a big improvement.
Ginny Weasley will play a very big role in the second season of the Harry Potter TV show
According to a different report in Variety from May 6, 2026, the Harry Potter TV series scored a Season 2 renewal at HBO (big surprise), and it will adapt the second book: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." In that story, Harry returns to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry under significant duress (his evil non-magical family members, the Dursleys, try to lock him up and succeed until Harry's best friend Ron Weasley and Ron's older twin brothers Fred and George spring him from said lockup), only to find the school in trouble. As Harry, Ron, and Hermione begin their second year of magical schooling, a creature starts making its way through the castle's halls and Petrifying unsuspecting students, cats, and even ghosts ... leading many to believe that the mysterious Chamber of Secrets has been reopened.
Sorry about this decades-old spoiler alert, but the Chamber has been opened — by Ginny, actually. See, there's a diary floating around on the periphery of this narrative that just so happens to contain a piece of the Dark Lord Voldemort's soul, and after Ginny comes into possession of the diary, it goes ahead and possesses her in turn. Controlled by a memory of a young Voldemort (then called Tom Riddle), Ginny opens the Chamber, allows the basilisk inside to roam Hogwarts through the castle's plumbing, then finds her own life in danger when the sentient memory is finished with her.
This is all to say that, in the show's second season, which we can assume will also be called "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (and which might not release in 2027), Ginny is vital. So, what about the rest of the series?
Ginny becomes increasingly important in the Harry Potter books, but the movies did her dirty
I really don't mean to impugn Bonnie Wright, the actor who played Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" movies. With that said, her take on Ginny was just ... missing some sort of special ingredient. Ginny is initially a painfully shy girl with a huge crush on Harry in the original books, yet she grows into a formidable young witch who's also an accomplished athlete and popular at school. We see this happen in the novels, and it feels like a really natural progression — particularly because the books are first-person from Harry's point of view, so Ginny coming into her own in the background of Harry's own stuff makes a ton of sense. Unfortunately, none of this comes through in the films.
Ginny, who ends up as Harry's romantic interest, also plays a pretty big role in the fifth book, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," as Harry, Ron, and Hermione start a vigilante student group called Dumbledore's Army — and her profile rises even further in the sixth book, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," when Harry realizes he has feelings for his best friend's kid sister. So, why didn't this translate in the movies? Honestly, I'm not sure, and I don't think it's Wright's fault; my best guess is that the character just got the short end of the stick from the films' screenwriters. (It's also not Wright's fault that she had really bad chemistry with Daniel Radcliffe, the Tony-winning actor who got his big break playing Harry in the movies.)
We really have no idea what Ginny's future looks like on screen, but here's hoping that the "Harry Potter" show develops her character a bit more. The series premieres this Christmas.