Paul Newman Won His Only Emmy For This Acclaimed But Overlooked HBO Miniseries

It's well-known that it took far too long for Paul Newman to win an Oscar, with the screen legend eventually earning his statue in 1986 for "The Color of Money." That was easily one of Paul Newman's best movies, but he'd also done stellar work on the small screen, and it took a similarly long time for him to win an Emmy. After several nominations, the actor eventually triumphed in 2005 for his supporting performance in the star-studded miniseries "Empire Falls." Alongside Newman, the cast included Ed Harris, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Helen Hunt. Despite a stacked cast and award wins, however, "Empire Falls" remains one of several hit HBO series that hardly anyone remembers.

The two-part miniseries was written by Richard Russo, who adapted his 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. "Empire Falls" stars Harris as Miles Roby, manager of the Empire Grill diner, who has lived in the titular Maine town his entire life. Miles is divorced from Helent Hunt's Janine, and seemingly fated to manage his diner until his dying days. Despite this rather bleak situation, Miles seems mostly content, though he's unable to escape the influence of the town's wealthiest citizen, Francine Whiting (Joanne Woodward). Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Charlie Mayne, a mysterious love interest for Miles' mother, while Newman plays Miles' father, Max, an unkempt, often unscrupulous vagabond who nevertheless maintains a deep love for his son and granddaughter, Christina (Danielle Panabaker).

This was Newman's final on-screen role (he voiced several characters in subsequent projects), and it finally earned him full recognition from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The miniseries was nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Newman as the only winner in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie category.