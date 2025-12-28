5 Hit HBO TV Shows That Hardly Anyone Remembers

When you think of HBO, you probably think of any one of its legendarily great TV shows; this is the premium network, after all, that used to run with the tagline "It's not TV, it's HBO." Series like "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," "Deadwood," "The Wire," and more modern entries like "Succession," "Game of Thrones," and "The White Lotus" have catapulted the network to a revered status, winning Emmys right and left. But what about the HBO shows that time has simply forgotten?

Everything on the following list is, to be clear, worth watching for one reason or another, and even though HBO's volume of output isn't as relentless as, say, Netflix, the network still makes a lot of shows. Some of them just aren't very good ("The Idol" comes to mind, as does the "Sex and the City" reboot/sequel "And Just Like That..."), but some of them came and went with little fanfare, even if they deserved a little more hype than they got when they initially aired. Here are five largely forgotten but solid HBO shows you should probably go watch on HBO Max.