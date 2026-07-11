Arrival Author Ted Chiang's Favorite Film Adaptation Isn't Even A Sci-Fi Story

To sci-fi fans, author Ted Chiang is known for a number of books, novellas, and short stories, ranging from 1990's Nebula-winning story "Tower of Babylon" to the 2019 Locus Award nominee "It's 2059, and the Rich Kids are Still Winning." He has written essays and commentaries for various outlets and publications, famously penning "Why A.I. Isn't Going to Make Art" for The New Yorker in 2024.

To cineastes, Chiang is best known for the 1998 short story "Story of Your Life," because it was adapted by screenwriter Eric Heisserer into the hit feature film "Arrival" in 2016. "Arrival" told the story of a linguist played by Amy Adams who was tasked with translating the ineffable language of a species of alien heptapods who had recently come to Earth under mysterious pretenses. She learned through her translations that the aliens experienced time differently than humans, and that their language was so reflective of that experience that it unlocked new methods of perception. "Arrival" was nominated for eight Academy Awards (including for its screenplay), while "Story of Your Life" was nominated for a Hugo Award and won a Nebula Award and a Theodore Sturgeon Award.

Of course, since one of his stories was adapted into a hit feature film, Ted Chiang has been asked about cinema a lot, even if it isn't his métier. Indeed, Chiang noted in a 2016 interview with Literary Hub that writing a screenplay adaptation sounds exhausting to him.

When it came to movies that captured the true essence of the literary works they might be adapting, though, Chiang knew exactly what movie nailed it: the screenplay for Rob Reiner's "The Princess Bride." That film was adapted to the screen by William Goldman, who also wrote the novel, and that movie, Chiang said, was spot-on.