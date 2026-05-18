Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon May Truly Be The Greatest Movie Never Made

Stanley Kubrick had been dreaming of a Napoleon Bonaparte biopic long before he acquired the clout to make it. All it took to get investors on the hook was the massive global success of "2001: A Space Odyssey."

However, after Kubrick had just launched moviegoers into the cosmos and beyond, his return to the project – which bore the working title "Napoleon" — struck some as awfully quaint. Historical epics could obviously be transporting in their own right, but they lacked the snap of the new. Viewers wanted another head trip, not a cradle-to-the-grave journey through the life of the former French Emperor and military genius. Perhaps if they'd been privy to the proposal Kubrick wrote prior to plunging into production, audiences would've been properly stoked. With nary a hint of humor, Kubrick put the following sentence down to paper: "It's impossible to tell you what I'm going to do except to say that I expect to make the best movie ever made."

After "2001: A Space Odyssey," this didn't smack of hubris. If any filmmaker active during that era could deliver on such an audacious promise, it was Kubrick. And he had the perfect actor picked out for the lead role: Jack Nicholson.

So how, in the wake of a wildly profitable cinematic phenomenon, with an A-list actor at the top of the marquee, did Stanley Kubrick's epic "Napoleon" fail to come to fruition? You've likely already guessed the answer. What you might not know is that Kubrick's meticulous planning has been made available for the public to see, and, once you see what he was cooking up, you'll lament the premature death of what really, truly could've been the best movie ever made.