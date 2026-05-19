Does The Mandalorian And Grogu Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

For the first time in nearly seven years, audiences will have the chance to experience "Star Wars" on the big screen. Director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will bring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, aka. Baby Yoda, to a theater near you, marking the first time this franchise has been in theaters since the $1 billion box office hit that was "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. The film is expected to be a one-off and not the start of a trilogy or something more grand. But does it include a credits scene that helps set up something else in a galaxy far, far away (or even just a fun stinger)?

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" looks like it wants to make "Star Wars" fun again, taking the beloved show that was "The Mandalorian" and turning it into a cinematic adventure. Historically, post-credit scenes aren't a big part of this franchise. However, they have appeared more on the TV side, with "The Mandalorian" Season 2 famously featuring a credits scene that helped tee up "The Book of Boba Fett." So, it's not out of bounds to think this movie could continue that trend.

We're here to offer a spoiler-free guide for viewers who are wondering whether or not they need to stick around during or after the end credits of "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Seriously, we won't be spoiling anything whatsoever, so proceed without fear. We're just here to provide some information to prepare fans for their viewing experience. Let's get into it.