Does The Mandalorian And Grogu Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
For the first time in nearly seven years, audiences will have the chance to experience "Star Wars" on the big screen. Director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will bring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, aka. Baby Yoda, to a theater near you, marking the first time this franchise has been in theaters since the $1 billion box office hit that was "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. The film is expected to be a one-off and not the start of a trilogy or something more grand. But does it include a credits scene that helps set up something else in a galaxy far, far away (or even just a fun stinger)?
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" looks like it wants to make "Star Wars" fun again, taking the beloved show that was "The Mandalorian" and turning it into a cinematic adventure. Historically, post-credit scenes aren't a big part of this franchise. However, they have appeared more on the TV side, with "The Mandalorian" Season 2 famously featuring a credits scene that helped tee up "The Book of Boba Fett." So, it's not out of bounds to think this movie could continue that trend.
We're here to offer a spoiler-free guide for viewers who are wondering whether or not they need to stick around during or after the end credits of "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Seriously, we won't be spoiling anything whatsoever, so proceed without fear. We're just here to provide some information to prepare fans for their viewing experience. Let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does The Mandalorian and Grogu have?
No, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't feature any credits scenes of any kind, be it a mid-credits stinger or a post-credits scene. Everything this movie has to say is said before the credits roll. Simple as that. Watch the film, enjoy it, and then head for the lobby once the credits roll, if you so please.
This movie is essentially taking the place of "The Mandalorian" Season 4, which would have focused on Grand Admiral Thrawn. Instead, Jon Favreau has cooked up a different standalone story that suited Disney and Lucasfilm's need for a new "Star Wars" film. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
The film's cast also includes Sigourney Weaver ("Alien," "Avatar") and Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear," "The Iron Claw"). Former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, current head of creative at Lucasfilm Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce are on board as producers alongside Favreau. Ludwig Göransson, who also composed the score for "The Mandalorian," returned to provide the music for this movie as well.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, 2026.