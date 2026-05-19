The Bad Batch: Omega's Star Wars Backstory And Future Explained

"The Bad Batch" was always going to face an uphill battle. It was both the very first "Star Wars" spin-off TV show — following a group of characters that was introduced in a backdoor pilot during the final season of "The Clone Wars" — and the first "Star Wars" animated series without (almost) a single Jedi.

And yet, it proved to be something quite special, in no small part thanks to its voice cast. Dee Bradley Baker does some career-best work voicing every member of the Bad Batch, a group of clones with genetic mutations. Each character sounds, looks, and acts completely different, yet you still feel how they are all related. Likewise, the introduction of another unusual clone, Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang), made the Batch a welcome addition to the canon of "Star Wars" found families.

Story-wise, "The Bad Batch" features a nice balance of fun side stories and lore-heavy chapters. There are episodes dedicated to podracing and "Indiana Jones"-style tomb-raiding adventures, yes, but there are also ones that explore the conspiracy that led to the Empire replacing clones with stormtroopers. By focusing on the plight of the clones who survived the Clone Wars, "The Bad Batch" offers some truly dramatic and poignant storytelling.

Arguably, however, the most important and surprising element of "The Bad Batch" is Omega, given she didn't appear in the initial "Clone Wars" episode that introduced the rest of the Batch. Her origin story was quite a big reveal at the time, and her arc throughout the series makes for a thrilling watch. With that said, here's what you need to know about Omega.