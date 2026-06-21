George R.R. Martin Had Nothing But Love For This Finished HBO Fantasy Series

HBO's "His Dark Materials" series has never really gotten its flowers. When the small screen take on Philip Pullman's book trilogy of the same name premiered in Fall 2019, the masses were still reeling from the contentious ending of the HBO juggernaut "Game of Thrones" the previous May. So, the timing wasn't what you would call ideal for another gritty, fantasy literature adaptation where poor, unsuspecting kiddos are often sacrificed as pawns to the machinations of the scheming, morally ambiguous adults around them.

It probably doesn't help that Pullman's novels haven't ever achieved true mainstream success stateside. New Line Cinema learned this the hard way when its costly 2007 movie rendition of the first book in Pullman's trilogy, "The Golden Compass," left just about everyone grumbling, flopped hard at the domestic box office, and only barely avoided becoming a total catastrophe thanks to a strong international turnout. Under the guidance of head writer Jack Thorne (perhaps best known these days for co-creating "Adolescence"), HBO's "His Dark Materials" retains even more of its source material's dense ideas involving religion and the very design of the universe, which only makes it that much less accessible to casual viewers.

Needless to say, however, that's not an obstacle for George R.R. Martin. The storyteller who gave us the literature that inspired "Game of Thrones" was quite taken with HBO's "His Dark Materials" when he caught up on Season 1 in 2020. Writing on his personal blog, Not A Blog, Martin praised the show's "gorgeous" production design, calling it "SO much better" than the "Golden Compass" movie. He even suggested that those unfamiliar with Pullman's novels give it a look anyway, as "it may make you a Pullman fan," and not just because James McAvoy goes full zaddy in the series.