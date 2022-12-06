How An Abandoned Episode Of His Dark Materials Influenced The Show's Third Season [Exclusive]

Much like Philip Pullman's original novel trilogy, "His Dark Materials" started off playing things close to the vest, so far as it concerns Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) and his endgame. Come season 3, however, the show is done hiding Asriel's true mission and its actual plot behind vaguely religious metaphors. Lyra's bad dad is on a mission to literally slay God in a retelling of John Milton's "Paradise Lost" that features angels, weapons capable of cutting the very fabric of reality, and, most importantly of all, talking polar bears.

Initially, the plan was to bring viewers up to speed on Asriel's doings since the season 1 finale — you know, that whole thing where he sacrificed Lyra's poor friend Roger to create a bridge to another world — with an episode centered on the character in season 2. This one-off outing was penned by head writer Jack Thorne and would've included brand-new plot stuff created specifically for the series, with Pullman's blessing. Alas, the pandemic struck before filming could be completed and we were cruelly denied an hour of McAvoy chewing the scenery as Asriel spouts self-aggrandizing rhetoric about the monumental nature of his quest.

In an interview with /Film's Jamie Gerber, "His Dark Materials" season 3 showrunners Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch confirmed that the material from this episode was "entirely omitted" rather than integrated into the series' third and final chapter. "Asriel is only referred to in the second book somewhat," McCulloch noted, explaining that the episode was "very much designed to work as a standalone piece." Even so, it still had a significant impact on the way season 3 kicks off in terms of Asriel's storyline.