His Dark Materials Season 3 Trailer: The Dead Speak!

After a murderous and revelatory season 2 finale, "His Dark Materials" enters its endgame by preparing for an all-out war. The series, based on the trilogy of novels of the same name by Philip Pullman (that were heavily inspired by John Milton's epic "Paradise Lost"), is ending with its upcoming third season, but the show is making sure to end on a high note.

Expanding on the previous teaser by focusing on the war ahead and the trials and tribulations Lyra is about to endure, the trailer shows Dafne Keen's Lyra heading to the land of the dead to find something that can save the world. More importantly, however, it seems she could be reunited with her long-dead best friend Roger. This may also explain the apparent return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's aeronaut cowboy Lee Scoresby who had met his tragic demise at the end of last season — until now, I guess?

Elsewhere, it's an all-out war between Heaven and Earth, literally, as Lyra's horrible dad Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) gathers a great army to kill god (well, the Authority, which is basically the same thing now) with the help of warriors from every world, including actual angels. Oh, and there is also Lyra's equally mad mom Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson) who may or may not be teaming up with Asriel to save Lyra from the Magisterium, who is hunting her because she has a power beyond what Asriel's rebellion can even hope to accomplish.