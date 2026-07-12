Why The First Mortal Kombat Movie Replaced Cameron Diaz As Sonya Blade

Cameron Diaz was only 21 years old when she auditioned to play the role of Tina in Chuck Russell's 1994 ultra-hit "The Mask." Prior to that, she was a professional model, having appeared in ads for Levi Jeans and Calvin Klein. When Diaz came on board, the script for "The Mask" was rewritten to accommodate her chemistry with the film's star, Jim Carrey. Thanks to "The Mask," Diaz was instantly world-famous, becoming Hollywood's new "It" girl practically overnight. The young actress likely had her pick of film projects.

It's curious that Diaz's next movie was the intense, low-budget ensemble drama "The Last Supper," a movie about liberal twentysomethings who, rather than merely being pedantic about their beliefs, decide to invite extreme right-wing fascists to their home for dinner and murder. It was a very strange follow-up to the crowd-pleasing "The Mask." Indeed, Diaz's career choices seemed to be based more on acting challenges than mainstream blockbuster appeal. In the years after "The Mask," she appeared in quirky comedies and/or downbeat dramas like "She's the One," "Feeling Minnesota," and "Keys to Tulsa."

It turns out, though, that Diaz's shift to indie dramas might have been the result of a broken wrist. Back when "The Mask" was still being made over at New Line Cinema, another New Line film, "Mortal Kombat," was undergoing its casting process. According to an oral history at Yahoo! News, "Kombat" producer Lauri Apelian was pointed toward Diaz by some of the New Line brass, and she was convinced right away, sensing that Diaz was a natural star. The makers of "Mortal Kombat" cast Diaz in the role of Sonya Blade, a Special Forces agent, and immediately threw her into training. But when she broke her wrist during that cast, Diaz was recast with Bridgette Wilson.