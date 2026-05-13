A Brief History Of Peter Jackson Not Making That Tintin Sequel He Keeps Promising

Peter Jackson is making waves in France with the news that he is writing a sequel to "The Adventures of Tintin." According to Screen Daily, Jackson said he's actively penning the script with Fran Walsh. "I was writing it in the hotel room here," Jackson announced at the Cannes Film Festival. "It's an active real thing, and I'm getting back into the 'Tintin' world, and I actually love it."

This would be incredibly exciting news. 2011's "The Adventures of Tintin," an adaptation of the famous Belgian comic by Hergé, is one of the most unique animated movies of the 21st century. Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Edgar Wright, "Attack the Block" filmmaker Joe Cornish, and former "Doctor Who" showrunner Steven Moffat, its blend of motion capture and computer animation makes the most of both techniques. "Tintin" also boasts one of the best action scenes that Spielberg has ever directed, and there's still plenty of source material for a sequel to adapt.

And yet, it's been a decade and a half, and still no "Tintin" sequel. How come, chief Jackson? As the filmmaker (who produced the first "Tintin" movie) explained at Cannes, "The deal was that Steven directs one and I direct another. Steven did his film, then for 15 years [later] I haven't made mine. I feel very awkward about that."

Jackson should definitely feel awkward about the delay, because this is far from the first time he's said he's working on a new "Tintin." And every time, the film just doesn't materialize.

Let's go down memory lane and explore how Jackson has continuously delivered false promises about a "Tintin" movie sequel. You know, just in case Jackson sees this and gets so mad he decides to prove us wrong and actually make the film for real.