The Boys' Forgotten Short Film Gave Karl Urban's Butcher The Spotlight

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

Season 1 of "The Boys" ends with a bombshell reveal. After Homelander (Antony Starr) kills ex-Vought VP Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), he tells Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) that his presumed dead wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), is still alive. This is also the first time we learn about the existence of Homelander's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), who goes on to become an unwitting tether for Butcher's sense of morality. While Season 2 opens with Butcher hiding from authorities after being framed for Stillwell's murder, we aren't privy to the events that took place right after Butcher saw Becca and Ryan with his own eyes. The answer to this is Liz Friedlander's "Butcher: A Short Film," which takes place between the first and second seasons of the Prime Video show.

This five-minute short opens with Butcher waking up in front of a store, presumably dropped off by Homelander after their visit to the hideout where Becca and Ryan reside. Now a wanted fugitive, Butcher evades public scrutiny by visiting Jock (David S. Lee), an old friend from his military past. Jock and Butcher fondly reminisce about their time together, and the latter asks for Jock's help to pinpoint Becca's location. Soon after, Butcher overhears Jock speaking to the authorities, which triggers a brutal physical fight ending in Jock's demise. Bitter and heartbroken, Butcher lights Jock's body on fire and drives off as the police arrive at the scene.

Back in 2020, showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that this segment was originally shot for "The Boys" Season 2's second episode, but it was ultimately cut because it "made Butcher's story a lot less mysterious and intriguing." So, how does "Butcher: A Short Film" fare in hindsight?