One Of The Flash's Most Controversial Scenes Calls Back To An Award-Winning Banned DC Comic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the beginning of Andy Muschietti's 2023 superhero flick "The Flash," the title hero (Ezra Miller) rushes to a collapsing hospital to engage in some standard superpowered superheroism. The building shudders, and all the denizens of an infant nursery high above the street are thrown out of the window. Babies scatter through the air high above the Flash's head. Luckily, the hero can run so quickly, time appears to stop for him. The Flash, lightning-quick, runs up the side of the building, bounding across time-frozen pieces of detritus to catch the babies (and their nurse) midair. He then rushes them each back down to the ground below.

During the slow-motion fall, however, the Flash notices that many of the babies are in additional peril. One of them has sharp scalpels flying toward it, for instance. Another one is about to be incinerated in an explosion. The Flash is, while bounding across the frozen objects, able to block the scalpels and mitigate any harm.

Controversially (but amusingly to /Film), the Flash grabs a microwave oven, also included among the flying objects, and snaps it shut around the baby that's about to be incinerated. The baby is saved from the fire, although it's an absurd sight, seeing the Flash put a baby in a microwave. Once everyone is safe, the Flash extracts the baby from the microwave in relief. The baby's nurse screams in horror. It's a wacky scene in a chaotic movie.

Weirdly enough, this wasn't the first time that a DC Comics character courted controversy over a baby being placed in a microwave. Back in 1999, in a one-shot comic called "Elseworlds 80-Page Giant," a baby Superman ended up in a microwave while being watched by an irresponsible babysitter name Letitia Lerner.