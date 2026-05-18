Who Voices Sauron In The Lord Of The Rings And The Hobbit Movies

Sauron is one of the most recognizable characters in "The Lord of the Rings," but the visual depiction of the Dark Lord varies from book to screen. In Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies, in particular, we get the iconic depictions of Sauron as a flaming eye on a tower, and in "The Hobbit" trilogy, Sauron is in his mysterious necromancer guise.

That's what Sauron looks like. But what about the Dark Lord's voice? He doesn't just look scary. The guy can talk (albeit in a sinister and difficult-to-understand manner). If you're wondering who helps bring this audible dimension of the terrifying villain to life, look no further than Alan Howard and Benedict Cumberbatch. British actor Alan Howard voiced Sauron (channeled through the form of the One Ring) throughout "The Lord of the Rings" movies.

Howard passed away in 2015 — the same year as beloved Saruman actor Christopher Lee (who died right after watching "The Lord of the Rings" movies one more time). That was also the year after the "Hobbit" trilogy wrapped up. While Lee was able to return for "The Hobbit" franchise, though, Howard did not. Instead, the responsibility of voicing Middle-earth's big baddie in his necromancer form was transferred to the one and only Benedict Cumberbatch. Cumberbatch also plays Smaug in that movie — and he doesn't just voice act. While filming, the actor slipped into a motion-capture suit and got down on all fours to perform the character's reptilian movements. It's fun, impressive, and cool to see what it looks like without special effects, too.