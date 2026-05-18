Elijah Wood's Movie Debut Involved Insulting A Major Sci-Fi Franchise's Hero

The first act of Robert Zemeckis' 1989 film "Back to the Future Part II" takes place in the far-flung future of 2015. The film's protagonist, the fresh-faced would-be rocker Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), has traveled 30 years into the future from his home year of 1985, specifically to check in on his future kids, who, in 2015, are already teenagers. It seems that they will (as seen by fellow time traveler Doc Brown) potentially get in trouble with the law.

Because Marty looks exactly like his future son (Fox plays both roles), he steps into his son's place to prevent a disaster involving the future bully Griff (Thomas F. Wilson) and a hoverboard incident (which also injured a stuntwoman on set).

Marty, a denizen of the 20th century, is kept off-balance by the future world of 2015. Movies are now holographic (he can go see "Jaws 19"), and the cars all fly. He is comforted, however, to find a local retro-style diner called Cafe '80s, decorated to look like his home. Keep in mind that "Back to the Future Part II" was made in the '80s, so the idea of a "Cafe '80s" was novel and whimsical, and not something that, y'know, actually exists.

Inside the Cafe '80s is a vintage arcade cabinet of "Wild Gunman," a game Marty loves. Two young kids, maybe eight, wonder what the arcade cabinet is; they are unfamiliar with coin-op arcade games. Marty shows them by activating the game, grabbing the attached plastic gun, and expertly gunning down two digital gunslingers. The boys are bored. You have to use your hands?, they ask incredulously. "That's like a baby's toy."

One of the two bored, unimpressed kids is none other than Elijah Wood in his feature film debut.