How To Watch Lee Cronin's The Mummy At Home
If you've never witnessed a horror movie scene involving a toenail clipping gone wrong, you'll soon have the chance to correct that from the comfort of your own home. Warner Bros. has officially announced the home media release dates for "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," the director's stylish and gory freakshow that hit theaters back in April. According to a press release, the movie will be available to own on Digital at places like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starting on May 19, 2026, and for the physical media junkies out there, it will also receive a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on July 14, 2026. (At /Film, we're big proponents of physical media, given that the finicky nature of streaming licenses means anything in your digital collection can be deleted by corporations at any time.)
As of this writing, "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" has quietly made $86 million worldwide; it seems that North American audiences weren't rushing out to see it (it only made $28.7 million domestically), but international audiences seem to be much more intrigued, because it's made $57.5 million outside the U.S. and Canada. If you're one of those people who was waiting to check it out at home, your wait is almost over.
Here are the special features that come with Lee Cronin's The Mummy
The movie, which is packed with great split diopter shots, is about a family that's gutted when their youngest daughter vanishes into the Egyptian desert. Years later, the girl is found inside a creepy sarcophagus and is returned to the family's care, but as you might expect, she's not quite the same as she once was.
Thankfully, for those who still enjoy learning how movies are made directly from the filmmakers themselves, the following special features will be available on the Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray versions of the film:
- The Making of Lee Cronin's The Mummy Director Lee Cronin reveals his striking vision for a terrifying new mummy tale of heart and horror. Explore the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and meticulous filmmaking as it delivers emotion and relentless terror!
- A Bloody and Grotesque Spectacle Blood, bugs and toenails fuel this inside look at the film's wild SFX and practical filmmaking magic! Cast and crew also reveal how Natalie Grace transforms into a demon-possessed vessel through intense prosthetics and chilling physicality.
- Possession and Ancient Demons Explore the story's Egyptian roots and demonic rituals. Detective Zaki and the family investigate Katie's disappearance as the cast reveals the visceral reality of filming possession and terror while building the film's many unforgettable scenes.
- Deleted Scenes
- Commentary by Writer/Director/Executive Producer Lee Cronin
Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón lead the cast, and you can hear our interview with Lee Cronin and some of the film's producers on this episode of the /Film Weekly podcast: