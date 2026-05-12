How To Watch Lee Cronin's The Mummy At Home

If you've never witnessed a horror movie scene involving a toenail clipping gone wrong, you'll soon have the chance to correct that from the comfort of your own home. Warner Bros. has officially announced the home media release dates for "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," the director's stylish and gory freakshow that hit theaters back in April. According to a press release, the movie will be available to own on Digital at places like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starting on May 19, 2026, and for the physical media junkies out there, it will also receive a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on July 14, 2026. (At /Film, we're big proponents of physical media, given that the finicky nature of streaming licenses means anything in your digital collection can be deleted by corporations at any time.)

As of this writing, "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" has quietly made $86 million worldwide; it seems that North American audiences weren't rushing out to see it (it only made $28.7 million domestically), but international audiences seem to be much more intrigued, because it's made $57.5 million outside the U.S. and Canada. If you're one of those people who was waiting to check it out at home, your wait is almost over.