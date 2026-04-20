Why Lee Cronin's The Mummy Has All Those Split Diopter Shots, As Explained By The Director [Exclusive]

If you've seen "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" or "Evil Dead Rise," you already know that director Lee Cronin loves a split diopter shot. The majority of focused frames in a film either use a deep depth of field, where everything in the frame is in focus, or a shallow depth of field, where one aspect — foreground, middle ground, or background — is in focus while the rest of the frame is out of focus. But by utilizing the half-circle lens, filmmakers could "split" the difference, allowing for two distinct focal planes within a single shot, with the "split" being the only aspect that's out of focus. The technique blew Cate Blanchett's mind when it was used on "The Lord of the Rings," and when director Brian De Palma used it with such aplomb, it became the signature shot of his best films.

Split diopter shots are an extremely effective way to emphasize duality, draw the audience's eye to multiple simultaneous situations, or simply provide a visually interesting frame to look at, but Cronin's love of the shot is so prominent in "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" that when I interviewed him the day of the film's theatrical release, I had to know why he felt the need to come for King De Palma's split diopter crown. "It was never an intent," he tells me through a smile. There was never a conscious decision to sprinkle the shots throughout "Evil Dead Rise," but he loved unleashing them so much that he wanted to do the same for his "Mummy" movie.

Unsurprisingly, Cronin has a fascinating methodology for why he finds the shots so useful in horror, and he gave me three reasons why "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" has so many split diopter shots: psychological power, his dislike of inserts, and optical ghosting.