Clint Eastwood Was Offered James Bond, But One Reason Made Him Turn It Down

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Sean Connery was basically irreplaceable as James Bond, so when he did leave the franchise, longtime producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were faced with one heck of a dilemma. How do you replace the man who, in global audiences' collective mind, was James Bond? Well, how about drafting in the Man with No Name? It seems Broccoli and his fellow producer reached out to none other than Clint Eastwood, who happened to share a lawyer with Broccoli. Sadly for the Bond producers, Eastwood couldn't bring himself to take on the role because, like every fan the world over, he still saw the part as belonging to his predecessor.

After Connery stepped away from the Bond role following 1967's "You Only Live Twice," the property's producers reached out to several actors. Burt Reynolds turned down the role of James Bond because he thought the character should always be played by an Englishman, though it's unclear whether he was offered the part before his buddy Clint Eastwood.

Either way, it seems Eastwood wasn't concerned with whether Bond was played by a Yank or not — at least at first. In a 2010 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he revealed that he was offered "pretty good money" to don the tux. "This was after Sean Connery left," he explained. "My lawyer represented the Broccolis and he came and said, 'They would love to have you.' But to me, well, that was somebody else's gig. That's Sean's deal. It didn't feel right for me to be doing it."