Clint Eastwood Rejected The Best War Movie Ever For A Surprising (But Fair) Reason

The film business is rife with tantalizing what-ifs. What if James Cameron had made "Spider-Man?" What if CBS hadn't exercised its "Magnum P.I." contract option on Tom Selleck and allowed Steven Spielberg to get his first choice for the role of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark?" What if Sylvester Stallone had played Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop?"

We've no idea if these alternate timeline possibilities would've worked out better than what we got, but it's fun to think about what might've been. These questions also remind us just how volatile studio projects can be. There's a huge element of luck that goes into every creative endeavor. You might think you've got a great director, a can't-miss script, and a murderer's row of a cast, but then you go and shoot the movie and you wind up with "Hook." There are no guarantees.

No one knows this better than Clint Eastwood. The star of the groundbreaking "Dollars Trilogy" and "Dirty Harry" has bet heavily on seemingly sure things only to watch the dice come up snake eyes. In 1984, he was paired with fellow superstar Burt Reynolds for the period cop comedy "City Heat," but the film played to crickets in theaters and got shredded by critics. Six years later, he teamed up with hot young star Charlie Sheen for the over-the-top action flick "The Rookie" and wound up making arguably the worst movie of his career.

Clearly, Eastwood should've said "no" to those two projects. But what about the time when he had the opportunity to make a massive war movie that some people think is the greatest film of all time, full stop?