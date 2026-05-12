Don Cheadle's Vietnam War Movie With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Now Streaming On Paramount+

Back in 1987, John Irvin made a movie about the real-life Battle of Hamburger Hill. But you'd be forgiven for not knowing about it, as "Hamburger Hill" has since been overshadowed by other war epics. Not only did the film feature Don Cheadle in one of his earliest and best roles, it was a big hit with critics. Luckily, you can catch up with "Hamburger Hill" over on Paramount+ right now.

Irvin's war movie earned itself the film equivalent of a Purple Heart when it racked up a 100% critic score based on 12 reviews over on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that accomplishment, however, the film is often conspicuously absent from many lists of the greatest war films of all time and seems to have been overshadowed by the likes of "The Deer Hunter" and "Saving Private Ryan."

That's a shame because if you hadn't picked up on this already, "Hamburger Hill" is good! The film is based on the real story of the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, which, back in May 1969, engaged enemy troops at the base of a hill known to the Army as Hill 937 in Vietnam's A Shau Valley. The battle raged for 10 days and comprised eleven assaults, becoming known as the Battle of Hamburger Hill. Irvin's epic follows the bloody conflict via the perspective of several new recruits to the 101st Airborne's 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Division, including Cheadle's Private First Class Johnny Washburn in what remains one of Cheadle's best roles.