How To Watch The Lord Of The Rings Movies At Home

Where to buy: Barnes and Noble and Amazon Prime

Now we come to the most obscure "Lord of the Rings" film of them all. Directors Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass (of Rankin and Bass fame) made a haphazard, confusing, and uniquely distinctive movie that followed the 1978 animated film "The Lord of the Rings" two years later. What's important to understand with this one is that it isn't a sequel to that first film. Instead, it's an independent story that is meant to follow on from Rankin and Bass's "The Hobbit" made-for-television special, which aired a few years earlier.

The convoluted attempt to tell the entire "The Lord of the Rings" story in under 100 minutes misfires at almost every step (which is why it falls so low in so many rankings of "The Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movies). But it's a Middle-earth staple, nonetheless, and something every Tolkien diehard fan needs to experience at least once. The only issue? You can't really get your hands on this one easily. It isn't available to stream as of this writing, and you can't even rent or buy it on Prime Video. You can try to find an overpriced used copy (take your pick between DVDs and VHS tapes) on the Amazon Prime marketplace. You can also get a physical DVD copy from Barnes and Noble for around $20. That's about it, though, when it comes to viewing options for this all-but-lost piece of the Tolkien catalog.