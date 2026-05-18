Steven Spielberg's Jaws Success Led To The Creation Of This Cult Classic '70s Horror Movie

Director Steven Spielberg's 1975 film classic "Jaws," as you're most likely aware, centers on a great white shark that's stalking the beaches of a New England resort town. However, the town makes a whole lot of money from its tourism trade, so its mayor refuses to close its beaches. Spoiler: This gamble doesn't work out, so the movie then climaxes with its heroes setting off to kill the big fish. Although simple enough plot-wise, "Jaws" changed the box office forever and the greater cinematic landscape with it.

Naturally, Spielberg's film spawned a whole lot of imitators as well, and while none of them enjoyed the same popularity, the likes of "Piranha," "Orca," and "Mako: The Jaws of Death" gave rise to a fun, whimsical genre unto itself. (Heck, we here at /Film previously ranked the best "Jaws" knock-offs.) Even to this day, shark movies are still being produced thanks to "Jaws," with 2026's "Thrash" being a recent example.

Weirdly enough, even Nobuhiko Obayashi's 1977 cult classic "House" was meant to be a "Jaws" knock-off starting out. As it now exists, "House" is a surrealist masterpiece packed with bizarre, bloody images and twisted horror conceits that escaped unaltered from the cat-infested brain of an out-of-control TV commercial director. It does not, however, have any sharks in it, nor does it take place on a beach or involve attacking animals.

So, how is it connected to "Jaws" then? Per the British Film Institute, "House" backer Toho had asked Obayashi to make a film in the same vein as Spielberg's blockbuster. That he instead turned in "House" serves as a glorious miracle of misunderstanding the assignment.