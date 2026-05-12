Why Stan Lee Lied About His Role In Killing Spider-Man's Girlfriend Gwen Stacy

The two-issue story arc known as "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" appeared in issues #121 and #122 of "The Amazing Spider-Man," published in June and July of 1973. Almost every single Marvel Comics fan knows about this story, as it might be one of the most important in Spider-Man's history. Gwen Stacy, of course, was Peter Parker's girlfriend at the time, and she was a major part of the comics. It was practically unthinkable to kill her off.

During the story, one of Spider-Man's nemeses, the Green Goblin, abducted Gwen Stacy and used her to lure Spider-Man to the top of a bridge. During the ensuing fight, the Green Goblin threw Gwen off the bridge, forcing Spider-Man to catch her with one of his trademark web strands. Sadly, when Spider-Man hoisted Gwen back to safety, he found that she was already dead. It's widely accepted among Spider-Fans that Gwen's death was caused by the sudden jolt of being halted midair by Spider-Man's web. He accidentally killed his girlfriend while trying to rescue her. It's one of the saddest moments in Spider-Man history, and one of the most significant in the history of the medium.

"The Night Gwen Stacy Died" was written by the late, great Gerry Conway. Stan Lee, the head honcho of Marvel, long maintained that killing Gwen was Conway's idea, and that Lee had little to do with it, which was a convenient stance to have in the wake of all the fan backlash. At a 2013 convention, though (transcribed by Popverse), Conway maintained that Stan Lee signed off on the idea, and only changed his tune when it looked like the fans were getting angry. When Stan Lee disowned "Gwen Stacy Died," he was lying.