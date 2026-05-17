This Classic Sci-Fi Movie Had A Unique 15-Year Theatrical Run In Russia

Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 sci-fi head trip "Solaris" is not a film for the impatient. Tarkovsky was one of the masters of slow cinema, with his films usually featuring very few edits and his cameras often held at a distance from the action. Tarkovsky's highly influential sci-fi movie "Stalker," which runs a hefty 161 minutes, only has 142 shots. That's an average of almost one minute and eight seconds for every shot. "Solaris" sports a scene, shot out through the windshield of a car, which goes on for a full four minutes and 42 seconds. There are some incidents in the traffic scene, though. The film's protagonist, Kris Kelvin (Donatas Banionis), seems locked in a state of dread.

There are also prolonged sequences in "Solaris" of people walking and moving very slowly through eerie spaces, not saying anything and not discovering anything. Tarkovsky seems to want audiences to slow their breathing and enter a meditative state. Films needn't be about happenstance. Sometimes, holding a sense of unease to the point of somnambulism can force viewers into a fugue state.

"Solaris," based on the 1961 sci-fi novel by Stanisław Lem, is about the eponymous world, a distant planet that plays host to some form of ocean-sized alien life. In time, Kris travels to a space station surrounding Solaris and finds that all attempts to communicate with said life form have produced no real results. What's more, the planet seems to be magically manifesting human beings on the station, culled from its crew's repressed memories. Thus, Kris meets a duplicate of his wife Hari (Natalya Bondarchuk), who died a decade earlier.

As documented by the British Film Institute, "Solaris" was a giant hit in its native Russia. Indeed, it wound up playing in limited-run theaters consistently for 15 years.