How Old Were The Golden Girls Cast Members In Season 1?
Susan Harris' 1985 sitcom "The Golden Girls" was a hit when it first debuted, and remained celebrated throughout its gangbusters seven-season run. The series was reliably funny and featured a leading quartet of amazing characters that seeped deep into the popular consciousness. "The Golden Girls" was also notable for its daring politics. There was an out lesbian supporting character on the series, which was uncommon in the 1980s. The characters had to frankly discuss health issues like Alzheimer's and chronic fatigue syndrome. Although there was one episode that didn't age well at all because it featured a blackface joke.
The main characters were the frank and forthright Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Dorothy's unflappable mother, Sophia (Estelle Getty), the gentle and innocent Rose (Betty White), and the oversexed belle Blanche (Rue McClanahan). The show saw these four women move into a house in Florida together, hoping to share the rent and experience their "golden years" as a group, hence the title.
Of course, three of these characters are hardly elderly, with the exception of Sophia, who, in the pilot episode, notes that she's 80.
Later in the show, in the episode "Nothing to Fear But Fear Itself," Sophia admits that she had a fling with Dorothy's father back in 1931 and gave birth in 1932, making Dorothy 56 at the start of the series.
In the first season episode "Job Hunting," Rose declares that she's 55.
Blanche often lied about her age, but in the episode "Mother's Day," she canonically said she turned 17 in 1949, making her 53 at the start of the series.
In fact, the actresses' ages don't match their characters' ages at all. Indeed, Estelle Getty, who played Dorothy's mother, was 14 months younger than Bea Arthur.
The Golden Girls were mostly older than their characters, and one was way younger
Although Rose was only 55 at the start of "The Golden Girls," Betty White was actually the oldest member of the cast. White was born on January 17, 1922. That means, when the pilot episode of "The Golden Girls" debuted on September 14, 1985, White would have been 63 years and eight months old. That means White was eight years older than her character. White passed away on December 31, 2021, only 18 days before her 100th birthday.
Bea Arthur was the second oldest of the cast, although only by a few months, as she was born on May 13, 1922. That means, to do the math for you, she would have been 63 years and four months old at the start of the show. Arthur, then, was seven years older than Dorothy. Bea Arthur passed away on April 25, 2009, less than a month before her 87th birthday.
The third oldest of the Golden Girls was, surprisingly, Estelle Getty, who was born on July 25, 1923. That would have made her 62 years and two months old during the "Golden Girls" pilot. That would mean that Sophia was 18 years older than Getty. She played an 80-year-old quite convincingly. Getty passed away on July 22, 2008, just three days before her 85th birthday.
The youngest member of the cast by a wide margin was Rue McClanahan, who was born on February 21, 1934. That would have made her 51 years and seven months old at the start of "The Golden Girls," and that Blanche was only two years older than McClanahan. McClanahan passed away on June 3, 2010, at the age of 76. Unlike her co-stars, she wasn't close to her next birthday.