How Old Were The Golden Girls Cast Members In Season 1?

Susan Harris' 1985 sitcom "The Golden Girls" was a hit when it first debuted, and remained celebrated throughout its gangbusters seven-season run. The series was reliably funny and featured a leading quartet of amazing characters that seeped deep into the popular consciousness. "The Golden Girls" was also notable for its daring politics. There was an out lesbian supporting character on the series, which was uncommon in the 1980s. The characters had to frankly discuss health issues like Alzheimer's and chronic fatigue syndrome. Although there was one episode that didn't age well at all because it featured a blackface joke.

The main characters were the frank and forthright Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Dorothy's unflappable mother, Sophia (Estelle Getty), the gentle and innocent Rose (Betty White), and the oversexed belle Blanche (Rue McClanahan). The show saw these four women move into a house in Florida together, hoping to share the rent and experience their "golden years" as a group, hence the title.

Of course, three of these characters are hardly elderly, with the exception of Sophia, who, in the pilot episode, notes that she's 80.

Later in the show, in the episode "Nothing to Fear But Fear Itself," Sophia admits that she had a fling with Dorothy's father back in 1931 and gave birth in 1932, making Dorothy 56 at the start of the series.

In the first season episode "Job Hunting," Rose declares that she's 55.

Blanche often lied about her age, but in the episode "Mother's Day," she canonically said she turned 17 in 1949, making her 53 at the start of the series.

In fact, the actresses' ages don't match their characters' ages at all. Indeed, Estelle Getty, who played Dorothy's mother, was 14 months younger than Bea Arthur.