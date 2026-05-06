Star Wars Head Dave Filoni Has A Brilliant Reason For Why Darth Vader Is So Vicious

The following post contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Episodes 9 and 10, "Strange Allies" and "The Dark Lord."

Darth Vader shows up in the "Maul — Shadow Lord," and it is easily the highlight of the season. This version of the Dark Lord speaks no words, which actually made one of our writers wish "Star Wars" would just recast Darth Vader. He doesn't taunt his victims. He's locked in and is quite vicious.

During a screening of the finale in theaters, an Instagram user posted a video of Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni talking about the series' portrayal of Vader. Notably, Filoni noted that Vader is focused on one thing: destroying.

"To me, the key is not to actually give [Vader] a character; he's devoid of it," Filoni explained. "He doesn't care. Darth Vader does not care; he does not have compassion. He does not see you. He sees the thing he's going to destroy, and he will do that. It's like the same feeling you got in 'Rogue One' when he comes down the hallway. He doesn't talk to those guys. He's going to destroy them. He has one mission. He's a destroyer."

As Filoni puts it, one important thing about the Dark Lord in this period before the Battle of Yavin is that Vader is hellbent on destroying anything and everything that reminds him of Anakin.

"Anything that reminds him of Anakin, he's going to destroy," Filoni said "When he sees the Jedi, he's going to destroy the Jedi, because the Jedi would remind him unconsciously or consciously that he betrayed all of his friends and everything he knew and the life he grew up with, for what? For nothing. He lost everything [...] If he were to face what he did, it would destroy him more."