Ted Turner, Media Mogul Behind CNN, TCM, And Cartoon Network, Dead At 87
Ted Turner, one of the most influential entrepreneurs and television producers in American history, has passed away at the age of 87. Perhaps best known as the founder of CNN, TNT, TBS, and the Cartoon Network, Turner helped revolutionize the concept of basic cable and was the leading figure behind the idea of 24-hour news channels. Having built nothing short of a media empire that fundamentally changed the television landscape forever, he would then go on to become a philanthropist and leading conservationist for a number of causes near and dear to his heart.
The news of his death, first announced by Turner Enterprises (via CNN), follows a 2018 diagnosis of Lewy body dementia. Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Mark Thompson had this to say in an official statement:
"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement. He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world."
Turner's larger-than-life personality was reflected by two of his most notable nicknames in life: "The Mouth of the South," and "Captain Outrageous." His effect on Hollywood at large can't be understated, especially considering his launching of Turner Classic Movies as a preservationist library, inspiring parodies of himself in movies like "Gremlins 2," and even providing fodder for Will Forte's bull-riding impression of him on "Conan."
Ted Turner leaves behind a legacy as a media mogul, philanthropist, and Hollywood legend
Only a very few individuals made enough of an impact in life to affect countless people, even if they didn't know it. Ted Turner was certainly one of them, whether it was his entrepreneurial work in turning CNN and TNT into cable powerhouses or his philanthropical efforts (including the United Nations Foundation, a charitable organization created by Turner to help the UN solve problems on a global scale) or his many environmentalist pursuits. His influence even extended to the world of sports, where Turner bought the Major League Baseball team Atlanta Braves (along with their NBA counterpart, the Hawks) in the late 1970s and pioneered the broadcast of Braves games on a national level.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 19, 1938, Turner inherited his late father's billboard business, Turner Outdoor Advertising, in 1963 and quickly rose up the business ranks as a formidable mogul in his own right. He created Turner Broadcasting System by 1970, and only a decade later founded CNN in what was then the first-ever 24-hour news channel in the world. Other pop culture milestones soon followed, such as the founding of the Cartoon Network, a brief ownership of MGM, and eventually creating TNT. That's not to say he was entirely without controversy, however, as evidenced by his attempts to colorize classic black-and-white films for television. No lesser names than Roger Ebert and George Lucas would mount an impassioned campaign against this (among many others), which resulted in the passing of the National Film Preservation Act of 1988 and directly led to the creation of the National Film Registry.
Still, Turner has gone down in history as one of the most important figures in the media landscape of the last 50 years. He leaves behind five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.