Ted Turner, Media Mogul Behind CNN, TCM, And Cartoon Network, Dead At 87

Ted Turner, one of the most influential entrepreneurs and television producers in American history, has passed away at the age of 87. Perhaps best known as the founder of CNN, TNT, TBS, and the Cartoon Network, Turner helped revolutionize the concept of basic cable and was the leading figure behind the idea of 24-hour news channels. Having built nothing short of a media empire that fundamentally changed the television landscape forever, he would then go on to become a philanthropist and leading conservationist for a number of causes near and dear to his heart.

The news of his death, first announced by Turner Enterprises (via CNN), follows a 2018 diagnosis of Lewy body dementia. Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Mark Thompson had this to say in an official statement:

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement. He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world."

Turner's larger-than-life personality was reflected by two of his most notable nicknames in life: "The Mouth of the South," and "Captain Outrageous." His effect on Hollywood at large can't be understated, especially considering his launching of Turner Classic Movies as a preservationist library, inspiring parodies of himself in movies like "Gremlins 2," and even providing fodder for Will Forte's bull-riding impression of him on "Conan."