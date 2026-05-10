Adam Scott Kickstarted His Movie Career By Appearing In A Beloved Star Trek Project

Near the beginning of director Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact" (one of the most beloved "Star Trek" movies ever), the Borg — a malevolent race of cyborgs — have attacked Earth. Starfleet gathers to fight the Borg's outsize, cube-shaped ship, and has a very rough go of it. The Borg are immensely powerful and act with a cold machine intelligence, so many of Starfleet's ships are disabled during the battle.

One of the ships in the middle of the fracas is the USS Defiant, a tiny vessel that was constructed specifically for fighting the Borg. The Defiant was first featured on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and it was captained by Worf (Michael Dorn), who was a regular on the series at that time. Fans of "Deep Space Nine" got a thrill seeing the Defiant finally being put to its intended use in "First Contact."

Sadly, the Defiant doesn't fare very well. The Borg batter the little overpowered ship to within an inch of its life. A brief scene on the bridge of the Defiant reveals that its computer panels have all exploded in the attack, and sparks burst out of the walls and ceiling, showering its crew. A plucky helmsman informs Worf that many of the ship's systems are offline, leaving them helpless. Worf, pumped up from the heat of battle, declares that it's a good day to die, adding that the Defiant should prepare for ramming speed. At the last minute, though, the plucky helmsman notes that the USS Enterprise has suddenly come to their rescue. "It's the Enterprise!," he yells.

That plucky helmsman, only credited as "Defiant Conn Officer," is played by Adam Scott, star of "Parks and Recreation," "Severance," and the creepy horror movie "Hokum." It was one of the actor's earliest gigs.