The '80s Star Wars Animated Special Only Hardcore Fans Remember

The "official" number of "Star Wars" movies depends on who you ask. In terms of the modern canon, there are nine central "Episodes," along with the two "A Star Wars Story" spin-offs, "Rogue One" and "Solo," and the animated "Clone Wars" feature (plus this year's "The Mandalorian & Grogu"). Then we have the Star Wars Legends entries, namely the 1980s Ewok movies "Caravan of Courage" and "The Battle for Endor." Finally, there's 1978's infamous "The Star Wars Holiday Special," which one certainly could argue should be considered canonical (whether it strictly is or not).

And then, if you really want to split hairs (which I do), one could even include 1986's "The Great Heep," a TV special that served as something of a grand finale for the single-season animated series "Star Wars: Droids." Running 48 minutes, "The Great Heep" features an outsize droid monster, the titular Heep, who may be one of the "Star Wars" franchise's scariest villains. Although "The Great Heep" was made by the same creative team that produced "Droids," it's a much larger effort, coming across as a special TV feature event. You won't find many people who count "The Great Heep" as an official "Star Wars" movie, but I think it ought to be tallied. In fact, I would go so far as to argue that it's better than some of the big-budget, live-action films set in a galaxy far, far away.

Moreover, the Great Heep himself (John William "Long John" Baldry) is a tantalizing character. He's an ancient being who was actually built to self-perpetuate and assimilate other droids. In a sense, he's like the (once-great) "Star Trek" villains that are the Borg, except he was introduced years before they came along.