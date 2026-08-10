Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Had A Scientific Explanation For Spock's Green Blood

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In the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "The Naked Time," it was established that Vulcans had copper-based blood, which was what caused it to turn bright green when it was exposed to air. Throughout "Star Trek," Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) often made bigoted comments about Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and his unusual, green Vulcan blood. Spock's green blood didn't appear on camera in the original series, but in later iterations of "Star Trek," Trekkies would see Vulcans bleeding green.

The idea that Vulcans should have green blood was born of the makeup given to Leonard Nimoy. Nimoy was made up to be slightly yellow in hue for early episodes of "Star Trek," likely meant to highlight his alien-ness alongside his angled eyebrows and his outsize, pointed, Mephistophelean ears. According to the book "Captain's Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," the idea of giving Spock green blood belonged to regular series director Marc Daniels. He was quoted as saying that "The green blood was my idea, because if Spock was going to have a yellow complexion, he ought to have green blood." Daniels recalled series creator Gene Roddenberry objecting to the idea of Spock having green blood, at least at first, but he ended up parlaying the fact into future episodes and it became canon.

Meanwhile, in David Alexander's book "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry," it was noted that Roddenberry would often answer fan letters, addressing their concerns about details on the series. When a fan wrote in asking about Spock's blood, Roddenberry had a full-on scientific answer, describing the mineral content of Spock's blood, a Vulcan's heart rate, and other sci-fi facts about an alien circulatory system. Roddenberry had very much come around to Marc Daniels' way of thinking.