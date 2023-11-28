Spock's Green Blood In Star Trek Inspired A Very Elaborate Practical Joke

Spock (Leonard Nimoy) was perhaps the most striking and memorable character from "Star Trek," back when it first started to take off in syndication in the early 1970s. On a ship full of humans, Spock was half-human and half-Vulcan. He had angled eyebrows and pointed, Mephistophelean ears. It's also noted throughout the season that Spock has green blood (although he never bleeds green on camera), and McCoy (DeForest Kelley) once noted that Spock's heart "is where his liver should be." Spock is also stronger than a human, very long-lived (Vulcans can live to age 250), and has a much more sophisticated brain than a human's; Vulcans are intimidatingly intelligent.

The fact that Spock has green blood, however, wasn't merely a whim of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry. It seems that Roddenberry once visited the famed Mütter Museum, a curious medical archive located inside the College of Physicians in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The museum contains defunct medical instruments as well as a host of curios and medical abnormalities, carefully displayed for reasons of biological study. The museum famously contains a full-body cast of Chang and Eng Bunker, the famous pair of conjoined twins who became celebrities in the 1830s. Because they were born in what was then called the Kingdom of Siam (now Thailand), they became known as Siamese Twins, and for many years, the term came to be associated with all conjoined twins.

Roddenberry had an interest in pathological medicine and a video put out by the Mütter Museum – posted on April 1, 2019 — explained that Roddenberry once gave a (curiously lost) interview about "Star Trek" that related to Chang and Eng. According to the Mütter Museum, Roddenberry read an autopsy report after the Bunker brothers' death in 1874 that claimed the twins' blood was green.