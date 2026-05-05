Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Wanted A Major Spider-Man Villain To Appear In The Marvel Movie

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It turns out Kraven the Hunter could have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than Sony's "Spider-Man" spin-off universe. "Kraven the Hunter" bombed at the box office in late 2024 and effectively killed Sony's plans to make further spin-offs centered on Spidey's various villains. After other misfires like "Morbius" and "Madame Web," it was all too much. But before any of that happened, director Ryan Coogler wanted to include Kraven in "Black Panther."

In an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in January of this year, Coogler discussed some of his early plans for what became 2018's "Black Panther," which remains one of the MCU's most successful non-"Avengers" movies to date. He explained that writer Joe Robert Cole had already been working on an outline before he got the job, which meant certain pieces of the puzzle were already in place. Here's what he had to say about it:

"When I took that job, Joe Robert Cole, who was my co-writer on both the 'Panthers' [...] had been working with Marvel and they had an outline. So, when I showed up, it was like, 'Hey, our villains are Klaue and Erik Killmonger.' That had been decided upon."

Ultimately, Michael B. Jordan was cast as Killmonger in "Black Panther," while Andy Serkis reprised his role as Klaue from "Avengers: Age of Ultron." But before all of that was firmly set in stone, Coogler had designs on bringing Kraven into the MCU, as he revealed in the interview.