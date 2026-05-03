Meryl Streep Nearly Drowned Making This Intense '90s Thriller With Kevin Bacon

Throughout moviemaking history there have been numerous accidents that endangered major actors' careers, from George Clooney injuring his spine on "Syriana" to human stunt machine Tom Cruise ruining his ankle jumping across rooftops for "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." But Meryl Streep almost became one of several actors to have actually died on-set due to a mishap on her and Kevin Bacon's 1994 action thriller "The River Wild." While filming a scene in which she had to paddle a raft into a tight space, the raft flipped over and Streep was pulled under, causing her to seriously consider what might happen if she never made it back to the surface.

"The River Wild" remains a somewhat overlooked early 90s thriller despite the fact it starred two legends in Bacon and Streep. The former plays a criminal called Wade, who, alongside his partner, Terry (John C. Reilly), hunts Streep's Gail Hartman and her husband, Tom (David Straitham), along a river and through the surrounding woods. The movie was a hit at the box office and even earned two Golden Globe nominations, but it didn't really maintain a foothold in pop culture and has since faded from the collective consciousness.

That's a shame — not only because the movie is actually pretty good, but because Streep literally risked her life for one of the shots. As the actor told the Orlando Sentinel back in 94, the scene in question was filmed after Streep had already exhausted herself by paddling since the crack of dawn. After a lunch break, filming resumed and the actor dutifully went ahead with a scene that seemed simple enough, but ended up nearly killing her.