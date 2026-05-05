William Shatner Played Himself In This Eddie Murphy Comedy That Critics Tore To Shreds

Warner Bros. is, in my opinion, the greatest studio ever. Recent buyout debacles aside, this is the studio that gave us "Blade Runner," the great films of Stanley Kubrick, Elia Kazan's "A Streetcar Named Desire," and established the superhero blockbusters with Richard Donner's "Superman." But even Harry, Jack, Albert, and Sam Warner's storied studio has churned out some tripe in its time, and 2002 action comedy "Showtime" is one example. At least, according to critics who savaged this Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro-led buddy cop outing, despite it featuring a delightful cameo from the great William Shatner, playing himself.

The comedy debuted following a nice little late-'90s run for Murphy, who headlined "The Nutty Professor," "Dr. Dolittle," the criminally overlooked "Bowfinger," and voiced Donkey in "Shrek" all in the span of five years. Unfortunately, 2002 marked a turning point for the actor, who starred in not only "Showtime," but perhaps the biggest box office bomb of all time: "The Adventures of Pluto Nash."

Though it seemed like a hit in comparison, Murphy's cop comedy with De Niro wasn't much better, making just $77.7 million on an $85 million budget. Critics also excoriated film, with Jessica Winter of the Village Voice summing up the general tenor when she described "Showtime" as "90 punitive minutes of eardrum-dicing gunplay, screeching-metal smashups, and flaccid odd-couple sniping."

The thing is, viewed from the streaming age, "Showtime" is sort of quaint in its own way. What's more, Shatner's cameo is a highlight. It's not exactly laugh-out-loud hilarious, but the "Star Trek" legend's interactions with Murphy and De Niro are amusing in a way that makes the film seem less a disaster and more an overlooked curio from a time when our pre-Netflix-addled brains perhaps didn't know how good we had it.