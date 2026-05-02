Landman Star Sam Elliott Still Hopes To Make A Movie With This Legendary Sci-Fi Director

Sam Elliott has earned legendary status as an actor. Dating back to his movie debut in the forgotten Western "The Way West" alongside Kirk Douglas in 1967, he's been acting for nearly 60 years. In that time, he's worked alongside many other legends, most recently on the hit series "Landman," which stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, among others. But there's one legend Elliott still hopes to work with.

During a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Elliott was asked if there were any jobs he turned down that he wished he had taken in hindsight. While he didn't have any, there were jobs he missed out on simply because he didn't land the role. That included auditioning for the one and only Steven Spielberg. Here's what he had to say about it at the time:

"I auditioned for films that I would have liked to have done. I would have loved to have worked for [Steven] Spielberg in my career."

The actor then clarified that his audition was for the role of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." That role eventually went to Harrison Ford, but other actors tested for the part (Tom Selleck famously missed out on playing Indiana Jones, for example), and Elliott's name is also on that list.

"That's a whole different animal," Elliott said at the time. "That said, for Indiana Jones [my career] would have gone there instead of here. And I'm glad I'm here. But I still would like to work for Spielberg sometime."