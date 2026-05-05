Robert De Niro And Matt Damon Teamed Up For This Slow Burn '60s-Set Spy Thriller

Robert De Niro is one of those actors who belongs in a league of their own. The "Taxi Driver" star has amassed innumerable accolades over the course of a long and illustrious acting career, and has dabbled in directorial efforts as well. To that end, De Niro's 1993 directorial debut, "A Bronx Tale," was a promising start. His second directorial effort came in 2006, which is when De Niro helmed "The Good Shepherd" after turning down a chance to reunite with Martin Scorsese on "The Departed."

De Niro's CIA-focused spy thriller is a star-studded spectacle. In addition to De Niro himself, it stars the likes of Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, Joe Pesci, and John Turturro, among others. Although the film opened to mixed critical reviews, "The Good Shepherd" has a lot going for it in terms of story beats and a compelling central performance. Damon, who had already proven his talent with the "Ocean's Trilogy" and the "Bourne" franchise at the time, brings striking emotional depth to the role of Edward Wilson, a fictional counterintelligence officer. Whenever the generally competent script by Eric Roth ("Forrest Gump," "The Insider") falters, Damon fills in the gaps with subtle, unstated interiority.

While Damon's performance is a good enough reason to watch (or revisit) De Niro's film, does it have anything more to offer? After all, the early 2000s were saturated with memorable spy thrillers. Also, heavy hitters like "Mission: Impossible III" and "Casino Royale" came out the same year, making it all the more difficult for a self-serious movie like "The Good Shepherd" to stand out. That said, De Niro's picture is intelligent and engrossing in parts, and it makes a sincere attempt to tell an original story about hunting down a mole within the CIA. Let's delve deeper into it.