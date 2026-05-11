Ryan Gosling Bombed His Audition For A Beloved 2000s TV Drama

Ryan Gosling is an Oscar-nominated actor who's proven he can lead a Hollywood blockbuster with ease. But fans of Amy Sherman-Palladino's mother-daughter teen drama "Gilmore Girls" might be disappointed to hear that he missed out on a role in that series quite early in his career.

According to a "behind-the-scenes" panel at the "Gilmore Girls" Fest back in 2015 that was moderated by Michael Ausiello — the founder of TVLine, who documented the event — casting directors Mara Casey and Jamie Rudofsky brought Gosling in for an audition for what they say was a small role. Why? Rudofsky had seen him audition before for a show she didn't name but referred to as a "gritty teen drama" and said she was blown away by him initially. In fact, she described it as "one of the most amazing auditions [she'd] ever seen."

That didn't translate to a great audition for "Gilmore Girls," though. Embarrassingly, Rudofsky said she pitched Gosling hard to Sherman-Palladino and the rest of the show's creative team, only for Gosling's "Gilmore Girls" audition to "[fall] flat." Gosling was, according to Rudofsky, auditioning to play an unnamed football player, but as someone who's watched "Gilmore Girls" over and over again, I'm actually really curious about the specifics of this role. That's why I'm going to fan-cast Ryan Gosling on "Gilmore Girls" and figure out a role that might have been perfect for him as a young performer.