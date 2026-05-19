Harry Potter: Severus Snape's Childhood Explained

There are so many characters in the wizarding world of "Harry Potter," but one of the most enigmatic and fascinating is Severus Snape, the taciturn and even cruel Potions master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. So, what was his childhood like? In a word: bad.

When we meet Snape in the "Harry Potter" books penned by Joanne "J.K." Rowling and the original film franchise that ran from 2001 to 2011 (where he's played by the late, great Alan Rickman), he's a deeply mysterious figure — and he pretty clearly hates Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) for some reason. As we eventually learn — decades old spoiler alert! — Snape once loved Harry's mother Lily Potter (née Evans) and became a double agent pretending to serve the Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) at enormous personal risk. Aided by Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon in the later films), Snape secretly protects Harry for the boy's entire tenure at Hogwarts and in the seventh book and two final movies, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," when Harry sets out to find all of Voldemort's Horcruxes.

Though we only get glimpses at Snape's childhood and upbringing throughout the "Harry Potter" books, there are two major things that tell us about his character and his growth as a person: Snape's love for Lily and the fact that his parents had an unhappy marriage. There's no denying that Snape, despite some of his behavior, is a deeply tragic figure, and the little we know about his childhood with his parents — witch Eileen Prince and non-magical Muggle Tobias Snape, which is how he creates his secret identity as the "Half-Blood Prince" — is pretty rough. Here's what you need to know about Severus Snape's childhood in "Harry Potter."