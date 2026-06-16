John Travolta's Underseen 2016 Western With Ethan Hawke Should Have Never Flopped

Long before the box office smash that is "Michael" there was John Travolta's fantasy romantic comedy of the same name, a film that proudly sported the tagline, "He's an angel, not a saint." Now, if you're a fan of the legend, you'll know his career is full of incredible little moments like that, often in the form of entire films which have earned Travolta the distinction of having a full seven 0%-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes. Nearly all of these duds are late-career Travolta movies but that doesn't mean his entire recent filmography is full of wonderfully amusing missteps. Take, "In a Valley of Violence," his 2016 Western with Ethan Hawke which despite failing to make back its budget managed to win over most critics.

"In a Valley of Violence" came in the lead-up to Travolta's passion project, a biopic of notorious mobster John Gotti in which he played the lead role. Unfortunately, "Gotti" became one of his 0-percenters, but had the actor put all his promotional effort into his 2016 Western instead, he might have helped it make some money. But then, he's not actually in the film all that much, despite being the main antagonist.

Instead, Ethan Hawke is the star here, playing a mysterious stranger archetype who embarks on a revenge mission after his faithful pup is killed. Unlike "Gotti," "In a Valley of Violence" was deserving of a little more attention than it actually got, even if it wasn't quite a triumph of the sort its director, Ti West, would deliver in the years after. Still, a John Wick-style Old West revenge thriller directed by West and starring Ethan Hawke? That was never going to join the Travolta 0% list.