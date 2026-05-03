Harry Potter: Severus Snape's Relationship With Lily Potter, Explained

By the time the "Harry Potter" books and movies come to a close, we learn something vital about Hogwarts Potions master and secret double agent Severus Snape (who's portrayed as an adult by Alan Rickman in the films). That something is that basically every choice he makes throughout his life is connected, in some way, to his love for Lily Potter.

Lily, as fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise know, is the mother of the titular Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe in the original movies), and in the final book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," and its two-part film adaptation, we get a look at full flashbacks that tell Snape and Lily's entire story. So, where does it begin?

Snape and Lily become friends because they live near each other; Snape resides on a street called Spinner's End, which is canonically part of a fictional British town called Cokeworth. One day, while Lily and her sister Petunia are playing, they're confronted by a young Snape, who clues Lily into the fact that she has magical abilities and that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is real. One day, while they're spending time together without Petunia, Lily worries that the magical school might be a trick, but Snape reassures her:

"'It's real for us,' said Snape. 'Not for her. But we'll get the letter, you and me.'

'Really?' whispered Lily.

'Definitely,' said Snape, and even with his poorly cut hair and odd clothes, he struck an oddly impressive figure sprawled in front of her, brimful of confidence in his destiny."

Sadly, Lily and Snape's time at Hogwarts is where their friendship starts to truly fall apart ... and the two choose different paths. So, how does Snape and Lily's relationship evolve in "Harry Potter," and why is it so important?